Heroes return in EA Sports FC 25, with 13 new players debuting as Heroes. As an added incentive, EA Sports gives players an additional reason: a tempting offer to pre-order EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition before August 20, 2024.

Eden Hazard, Tim Howard, Laura Georges, Maicon, 9 others debut as Heroes

Announced with a superhero-themed animated trailer, where Eden Hazard, Laura Georges, Tim Howard, and Maicon all evolve from their Origin Hero version into their ultimate Prime Hero versions, EA Sports revealed the debut of thirteen new Heroes in EA Sports FC 25. First introduced in EA Sports FC 24, Hero versions are reimagined versions of football players as MARVEL-esque superheroes.

Donning their masks, capes and supersuits as larger-than-life versions of themselves, this year’s roster of EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Team Heroes will include 13 new additions:

Blaise Matuidi

Celia Šašić

Eden Hazard

Fara Williams

Guti

Jaap Stam

Jamie Carragher

Laura Georges

Maicon

Marek Hamšík

Mohammed Noor

Tim Howard

Zé Roberto

“There's a lot of heroes in this beautiful game that we love across the globe, and the fact that I'm one of the FC Heroes this year is special to me,” says Tim Howard, one of America's greatest soccer players. “I'm excited to play in goal in FC 25.”

The Heroes are playable characters with higher than usual stats for the game's Football Ultimate Team (FUT) game mode.

“It can be a well-timed challenge, a gut-busting run, a last minute winner or anything in-between, hero status amongst the fans is a badge of honor for any footballer,” says EA Sports FC Sr. Director for Franchise Marketing Charlie Villiers.

“With this year’s incredible set of Heroes launching in Ultimate Team this September, we wanted to capture the moments that signaled their commitment to the club and celebrate these players' journeys to cement hero status.”

Meanwhile, Heroes will launch in the mobile version of EA Sports FC later this year, featuring the 10 men’s football players identified above in their Origin form. EA Sports FC is available now on both Android and iOS.

Additional Bonus for EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition Pre-Orders

Players who pre-order EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition before August 20, 2024, will receive an “Origin Hero” that automatically evolves into a “Prime Hero” on November 28, reflecting the ability of these athletes to grow as they did in their careers. They will also receive an untradeable Hero or ICON Player Item in FC 24 Ultimate Team from the Greats of the Game campaign.

EA SPORTS FC 25 will be available to play on September 27, 2024, with early access through the Ultimate Edition beginning September 20, 2024. EA Play members get a 10-hour early access trial of EA SPORTS FC 25 starting September 20. Members also score recurring rewards including monthly FUT Draft Tokens and seasonal Club Rewards, FC Points discounts, and other perks.