It's a battle between a Premier League favorite and a team returning to the league as Newcastle United hosts Southampton. We're in St. James' Park, sharing our Premier League odds series and making a Newcastle United-Southampton prediction and pick.

Newcastle United is coming off a season where they registered 18 wins, six draws, and 14 losses while finishing seventh in the Premier League table. Unfortunately, they fell eight points short of the top-4 finish. Newcastle United had finished fourth in the previous season. Ultimately, they must stay healthy.

Southampton is back in the Premier League after stumbling out of it in 2023. Amazingly, Rusell Martin got them back into it, and they finished fourth in the English Football League. The goal this season is to not get relegated again. Therefore, it all starts with this one.

Newcastle United leads the all-time series, winning 46 matches, while Southampton has won 38, with 24 resulting in a draw. Also, Newcastle won the last matchup 3-1 on April 30, 2023. The Magpies also defeated Southampton 4-1 on November 6, 2022 on the road. Overall, Newcastle United had won five matches in a row. They have also notched nine wins in the past 12 matches between the two squads.

Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Newcastle United-Southampton Odds

Newcastle United: -310

Southampton: +700

Draw: +480

Over 2.5 goals: -271

Under 2.5 goals: +194

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Southampton

Time: 10 AM ET/7 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Newcastle United Will Win

Newcastle United has a great chance of winning this because they have some of the best scorers in the league. Therefore, it will be important for the Magpies to get their offense going. Newcastle United ranked fourth in goals last season and will look to replicate that success.

Alexander Isak is still here even after numerous rumors linked him to Arsenal and other squads. Amazingly, he lit the Premier League on fire after scoring 21 goals. Anthony Gordon was also elemental in the success of Newcastle United after scoring 11 goals and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Bruno Guimares was solid and will hope to improve after scoring seven goals and eight assists. Jacob Murphy is another scoring option after scoring nine goals last season. Overall, he looks to capitalize on his chances and put one into the back of the net.

The Magpies also brought Lloyd Kelly, a key transfer from AFC Bournemouth. Substantially, he can be the guy who leads the charge for his new squad. Newcastle also brought Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest. Additionally, they acquired Lewis Hall from Chelsea.

But Newcastle United must also protect the castle. If their defense can produce enough tackles, it can prevent Southampton's chances of putting one in the back of the net. Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka continues to shine. Substantially, he had 87 saves while allowing 42 goals and producing four clean sheets.

Newcastle United will win this match if their top scorers can get the jump on the pitch and find ways to put some balls into the back of the net. Then, they need a good performance from the defense and Dubravka.

Why Southampton Will Win

Southampton is back in the Premier League after an inexcusable performance that jettisoned them out over a year ago. Sadly, things have not gotten better. While the Saints are marching on back into the Premier League, they have not done enough to get better to guarantee a stay in the Premier League. They have numerous issues on offense.

It got worse after losing James Ward-Prowse, who scored nine goals and five assists last season. Moreover, they also lost Che Adams, who had five goals and three assists. Who will score for the Saints? They will march on, hoping the players assembled on their roster can pick up the slack. Carlos Alcaraz is an option for the Saints after scoring just four goals and two assists. Now, he needs to take his game to the next level.

Defense and goalkeeping will be paramount for the Saints. When their defenders attempt to tackle, they also look to make things easier for their goalkeeper. Alex McCarthy has had success against Newcastle, allowing an average of 1.7 goals while also producing two clean sheets.

Southampton will shock the world and win if they can set up an offensive strategy that gives them an early advantage. Then, they need their goalkeeper to continue his success against Newcastle United.

Final Newcastle United-Southampton Prediction & Pick

Everything needs to go right for Southampton to come out at James' Park and stun the Magpies. Consequently, their offense has been offensive, as their struggles with scoring are well documented. We could see a scenario where Newcastle United implements a strategy that allows them multiple scoring chances. Because of this, we believe they will do enough to score and possibly win this match by two goals. Newcastle United wins.

Final Newcastle United-Southampton Prediction & Pick: Newcastle United: -310