After he purchasing a part of Ipswich Town F.C., Ed Sheeran has called out Ryan Reynolds, the co-owner of Wrexham.

On August 15, Sheeran announced the acquisition. However, he clarified that despite the move, he is “not a voting shareholder or board member.” The acquisition was done to give money to the club that he supports. In turn, he asks that fans don't “get onto me with signing suggestions or tactics.”

He took to Instagram to announce the news. “Really excited to announce that I have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club @ipswichtown,” his post began. “It's any football fan's dream to be an owner [of] the club they support, and I feel so grateful for the opportunity.

“I've lived in Suffolk since I was 3, and although I have traveled the world and sometimes feel like an outsider in big cities, Suffolk and Ipswich have always made me feel part of a community and protected. It's such a joy to be a fan of Ipswich Town. There are ups and downs, but football is about taking the highs with the lows,” he added.

This is not the first soccer-related move Sheeran has made. He wrote “A Beautiful Game” for Ted Lasso.

After making the announcement, Ed Sheeran jokingly poked fun at Ryan Reynolds. On his Instagram Story, Sheeran shared the video announcement and wrote “@vancityreynolds come and get it bruv” over it.

Ipswich Town F.C. is based out of Ipswich, Suffolk, England. They are a part of the Premier League and were founded over a century ago.

Who is Ed Sheeran?

Ed Sheeran is an award-winning singer-songwriter. He made his debut in 2011 with his first album, Plus. The album featured hit songs like “The A Team” and “Lego House.”

It put him on the map for the mainstream. Before his next album, he opened for Taylor Swift on her Red Tour in 2013. He then followed Plus up with Multiply in 2014.

The album spawned several Grammy wins for Sheeran. Hit song “Thinking Out Loud” won Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year at the Grammys.

In 2017, Sheeran released his next album, Divide. The album took home Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance (for “Shape of You”). While he has received four more nominations for his subsequent work, Sheeran has not won a Grammy since.

Currently, he is amidst the Mathematics Tour, a celebration of all of his albums. The tour began on April 23, 2022, with a show in Dublin, Ireland. Since then, Sheeran has taken the tour to North America, Asia, South America, and Oceania.

He is at the tail-end of his 2024 shows. He just played in Austria and is heading to Serbia next. Sheeran will then take an extended break before resuming the tour in May 2025.

Additionally, Sheeran just appeared on stage with Taylor Swift during her recent Eras Tour show in London. They played a mashup of “Everything Has Changed,” “End Game,” and “Thinking Out Loud.”