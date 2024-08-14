With the 2024 summer transfer window still in full swing, rumors have been flying all over social media and the world revolving around the status of the world's biggest soccer stars. Most fans would think that Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior would pretty much be exempt from those rumors.

Yet, according to reports from ESPNFC and other outlets, the Saudi Pro League has offered the star Brazilian an annual salary of $382.5 million euros, which would be a record-breaking amount by a large margin.

The Public Investment Fund, which is Saudi Arabia's investment arm, currently owns the majority of four of the biggest clubs in the Saudi Pro League: Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. It's unclear if they would want Vini Jr. to suit for one of those teams or another, but if the transfer does come to fruition, it will involve another eye-watering sum of money.

The PIF would also have to pay the young attacker's one-billion-euro release clause to Real Madrid. The amount is meant to make sure that no one team can pouch Vinicius Junior, especially at this stage of his career. Unfortunately for Real, the PIF is one of the few entities in the world that could pay that fee and more to try and bring Vinicius to Saudi Arabia.

Would Vinicius Junior leave Real Madrid?

It's a valid question to ask considering the circumstances, but Vinicius Junior is one of the most well-known players in the world. He's playing for arguably the most well-known club in the world. So why would he want to leave? If everything goes right, he could dominate in Madrid for the majority of his career then choose to ride off into the sunset in Saudi Arabia, raking in a bunch of money from the league and PIF later in his career.

Well, the saying goes like this: money talks. If the rumors about the reported annual salary are true, then it would make sense to at least consider the leap. $382.5 million a year is nothing to frown at, and with all of his other endorsements, it stands to reason that the young attacker might haul in more than $500 million a year.

Furthermore, the SPL (and PIF by extension) have changed their recruitment strategy from years past, now chasing young and talented players from around the world. They want to build a sustainable league that is competitive year in and year out, much like the other well-known pro soccer leagues of the world.

No one is suggesting that the SPL could have talent on par with the Premier League. However, if they could somehow convince the man known as Vini Jr. to make the leap to their organization, then the profile of both the Saudi Pro League and Saudi Arabia as a whole, would grow together. Isn't that what any country (and pro soccer league for that matter) would want?