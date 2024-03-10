Caitlin Clark's success with Iowa women's basketball has transcended all categories in the sport of basketball recently and her dominance continued with a 95-68 win over upstart Michigan on Saturday. Caitlin Clark, the darling of the basketball world, entered Allen Iverson territory with an insane feat fans hadn't seen since ‘The Answer' did it in his prime.
The news came during a week in which it was revealed that Clark is ‘ready' for the next stage of her career. A famous musical artist reacted to Clark's impressive scoring record related feat recently.
On Saturday, a stats agency spilled the beans on Clark's latest AI-related accomplishment for Iowa women's basketball.
Clark and Allen Iverson Linked By Insane Stat
Iverson played his college ball at Georgetown University and his NBA ball with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Clark matched ‘AI' in an insane stats related feat. Her Iowa women's basketball streak involving points and assists has lasted an astonishing 28 straight games putting her in rarified air with ‘The Answer.'
Caitlin Clark of @IowaWBB has had at least 20 points and 5 assists in 28 consecutive games.
That's the longest streak by any NBA, WNBA or Division I men's or women's player in a single season since Allen Iverson had a 29-game streak in 2004-05. pic.twitter.com/AkNKvNDBh0
— OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) March 10, 2024
Clark Carves Up Lady Wolverines Defense
Clark had 28 points and 15 assists for Iowa women's basketball against a Michigan Wolverines team that had been riding high following a comeback win vs. the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Tournament. The Iowa women's team won on Saturday by a final score of 95 to 68 as Clark cemented her tournament legacy even further.
Clark and the second-seeded Hawkeyes dodged a bullet during the Big Ten Tournament this season when the one-seed Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the eighth-seeded Maryland Terrapins.
The Iowa women's basketball team will take on the fifth-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers at noon on Sunday for the Big Ten Tournament Championship as Clark will be given yet another chance to extend her impressive streak.