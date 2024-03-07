In a move brewing in women's college basketball, Iowa women's basketball standout Caitlin Clark said she is “ready” for the next chapter in her already impressive career: the WNBA.
The prodigious talent, known for her dynamic play and infectious attitude on the court, has left a mark on the college basketball landscape, and now, she's preparing to take her talents to the professional stage.
“I think it's something I'm ready for, and that's why I decided to make this move,” Clark said in an interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts. “And really, this (Iowa) is the place I've known my whole life, and part of the reason I came to Iowa because I wanted to play for my home state. I wanted to do something that really had never been done before.”
The senior, who was eligible for a fifth season under COVID-19 waiver, announced Feb. 29 that she was declaring for the WNBA draft, where it is all but certain she will be the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.
Clark's journey at Iowa has been amazing, breaking multiple records and captivating fans with her long-range shooting, deft passing and unparalleled passion for the game. But it's not just her skill set that's drawn crowds; her attitude and love for basketball have made her a fan favorite.
“When asked about why people flock to her games, Clark said, “I think it's just the style of basketball that I play, but I also think that people love the fire and the emotion that I have and like the smile that I always have on my face. To be honest, I don’t get nervous for games because, like, this is fun for me. People love the long shots, people love the passing, people love the fire.”
As Caitlin Clark prepares to transition to the WNBA, her legacy at Iowa and her impact on women's college basketball will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations.