Alex Morgan gave Caitlin Clark a shoutout following the Iowa women's basketball star's game winner on Tuesday.

Caitlin Clark led Iowa women's basketball to a narrow 76-73 victory over Michigan State Tuesday. Clark led the way with 40 points, five assists, three steals, and a game-winning shot. Clark's game winner, which was extremely impressive to say the least, led to a response from women's soccer star Alex Morgan.

CAITLIN CLARK FROM WAY BACK FOR THE WIN 😱 pic.twitter.com/vxza6qQ6Ib — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2024

“CAITLIN CLARK IS HER,” Morgan wrote.

Clark's buzzer beater led some to wonder if she got the shot up in time. It appeared that the clock expired before she took the shot on the television broadcast, but there seems to be proof that she actually did get the shot off in time.

The clock on the television broadcast was apparently a bit faster than the clock in the arena. The Iowa women's basketball team provided the aforementioned proof following the game.

Caitlin Clark playing well once again in 2023-24

Clark, who's emerged as one of the best college basketball stars over the past couple of years, is in the middle of another strong campaign. In fact, she's on pace for her best season yet.

Clark is currently averaging 31.5 points per contest on 48.7 percent field goal and 40.2 percent three-point shooting. She's helping Iowa women's basketball in other areas as well, as Clark is averaging 6.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

Iowa fell short in the championship game against LSU a season ago. Clark clearly wants to lead the Hawkeyes back to the big game and take care of business this time. Her success on the court has led Iowa to a 14-1 record so far during the 2023-24 season.

They are ranked No. 4 overall at the moment. With Caitlin Clark playing well once again, Iowa will certainly be a team to closely monitor as the season progresses.

Their next game will be held on Friday in a clash with Rutgers. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM EST.