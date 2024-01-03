Iowa shuts down the postgame debate

Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has done it again.

During Tuesday night's game against Michigan State basketball, the NCAA sensation drilled a game-winner at the buzzer to take the win.

Tied at 73 apiece as the final seconds of regulation ticked away, Iowa held the ball for the final possession. Giving the ball to Hannah Stuelke at the top of the key in hopes of a handoff, the team had a brief scare as Michigan State's guards furiously hounded Clark and Molly Davis.

Fortunately for the Hawkeyes, Stuelke was able to find Clarke — then the magic happened. As the time was about to expire, Clark took a step-back dribble and released the ball with less than a second left.

The shot found the bottom of the net, sending the Carver-Hawkeye Arena into a frenzy.

CAITLIN CLARK FROM WAY BACK FOR THE WIN 😱 pic.twitter.com/vxza6qQ6Ib — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2024

Clark finished the game with 40 points while Stuelke added 15 points and eight rebounds for Iowa.

This season, Clark is averaging 30.9 points 7.6 assists and 7.4 rebounds. Throughout all her NCAA years in Iowa, the reigning Naismith College Player of the Year boasts career averages of 27.6 points and 7.9 assists.

Iowa closes debate on Clark's game-winner

Amid Tuesday's postgame frenzy was a debate on whether Clark was able to release the ball in time or not, considering how close she was to a late basket.

The Iowa women's basketball X account, however, posted a picture that shut down all the arguments against Clark.

Iowa is currently 14-1 in the regular season and ranks first overall in the Big 10 with a 3-0 conference record. With Caitlin Clark continuing to do damage, Iowa's future opponents may want to be ready for the oncoming storm that awaits them.