Who else but Caitlin Clark?

In case you forgot, Caitlin Clark is money when she's got the ball. She proved that again Tuesday night with a bonkers game-winning three-pointer against the Michigan State Spartans to give the Iowa Hawkeyes a 76-73 victory.

CAITLIN CLARK FROM WAY BACK FOR THE WIN 😱 pic.twitter.com/vxza6qQ6Ib — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2024

The Spartans did their best to deny Caitlin Clark the ball during the dying moments of the game, but she still found a way to lose her defender. Once she got the leather, it was as though the game was already over, as everyone knows how dangerous Clark is when she's got control of the ball. And true enough, Clark delivered the dagger 3-pointer for the Haweyes off a series of sweet moves. After she shook off her defender, she faked a shot and then stepped back for an attempt from way downtown. What we all just witnessed was the incredible combination of poise and skill of Clark.

The Iowa star finished the contest with a game-high 40 points on 14-for-34 shooting from the field. She went aggressive from behind the arc, as she took 20 attempts from deep and made eight of them. Caitlin Clark also added five assists, a rebound, and three steals for yet another fantastic performance from the reigning Associated Press Player of the Year.

With the win, Clark and the Hawkeyes managed to extend their win streak to 11 games and improved their record to 14-1 overall while also preserving their perfect slate (3-0) in Big Ten play.

Up ahead for the Hawkeyes is a road game versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday.