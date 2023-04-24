The Minnesota Wild had a chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Playoffs over the Dallas Stars. They did not take advantage of that chance, losing by a score of 3-2. And no one may be more furious over it than Wild forward Marcus Foligno.

Foligno took two penalties in the loss on Sunday, both drawing their fair share of controversy. The Wild forward vented his frustrations about these calls to the media after the game.

“It’s a joke. It doesn’t make any sense. I go to hit a guy who touches the puck. It’s not interference. I go, I get high-sticked in the face. It’s not a tripping call when you hit a guy clean on. It’s bulls**t”

The first penalty came in the second period. Foligno went to deliver a hit to Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa. Hakanpaa touched the puck right before the hit came, which gives Foligno the opportunity to finish his check.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The second call came in the third period and at a crucial time. Minnesota was down 2-1, and looking for an opportunity to tie the game. Foligno collided with Stars forward Mason Marchment, taking a stick to the face.

Foligno laid on the ice with his nose bleeding. Despite this, the refs sent him to the penalty box. The officials called a tripping penalty, giving the Stars the power play.

Dallas, to their credit, took full advantage of the chance they were given. Tyler Seguin scored his third goal of the series to make the game 3-1. The goal gave his team the cushion they needed to win.

Minnesota’s loss to Dallas evens the series at two games apiece. The two teams go again on Tuesday for Game 5, where an all-important 3-2 series lead hangs in the balance.