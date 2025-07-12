As the trade deadline approaches, teams with needs will be pursuing deals that address key issues. Since so many teams remain in contention under the modern playoff format that will allow six teams to make the playoffs from each league, it's not always easy to find a trade partner that is willing to depart with a key player. The San Diego Padres are a team that is in contention for a National League Wild Card spot, and they are in need of some help in the outfield.

According to Major League Baseball insider Jeff Passan, the Padres could be willing to make a deal for Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox. While the Red Sox are currently streaking with a seven-game winning streak heading into their Friday night game against the Tampa Bay Rays, they appear to have an overabundance of outfielders and may be willing to make a trade.

Duran had a brilliant 2024 season and was the Most Valuable Player in last season's All-Star Game, but he has not been quite as effective this season. Nevertheless, he combines speed and power and is one of the most exciting players in the game. He would be a great get for the Padres and he could play any of the outfield slots — although he has most of his experience in left field or center. San Diego's key need is in left field because Fernando Tatis Jr. is in right field and Jackson Merrill is in center.

Padres would have to get creative to complete deal for Red Sox outfielder

The Red Sox promoted top prospect Roman Anthony to the parent club last month, and he appears to be a star on the rise. Insiders have indicated that Anthony is likely to be in the outfield nearly every game going forward.

Centerfielder Ceddanne Rafaela has become one of the best at his position in the American League. He has been a brilliant defensive player and has added excellent offensive production to his game over the last month. Wilyer Abreu is one of the team's best power hitters and he leads the team with 18 home runs.

In addition to that trio, Masataka Yoshida has returned to the lineup after missing 90-plus games with a shoulder injury. While Yoshida is mainly a designated hitter, he can also play outfield.

Since the Red Sox appear to have an abundance of outfielders, they might be willing to make a trade if they can get a starting pitcher or a strong reliever. Passan indicated that San Diego reliever Robert Suarez could be the bullpen arm that the Red Sox are most interested in acquiring.