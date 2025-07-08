San Diego Padres star Manny Machado has put together an incredible career, and he isn't done yet. Machado now is joining the 2,000 hit club. Machado accomplished that feat on Monday, in a 6-3 team loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Machado picked up the historic hit against Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen in the fourth inning. He had three total hits in the game, including a home run.

“Doing it in front of the home crowd definitely is a lot better, and hopefully there's more,” Machado said, per the Associated Press.

Machado got the tip of the cap from his manager, following the special moment.

“Wow, literally hats off. What an accomplishment,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “We're happy for it. He earned it.”

Machado has played in San Diego for six years, joining the team in 2019. He previously played for the Baltimore Orioles, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has been in MLB since the 2012 campaign.

The Padres are now 48-42 on the year after losing to Arizona on Monday. San Diego has six losses in their last 10 games.

Padres' Manny Machado was thrilled to get to 2,000 hits

Machado was moved by his accomplishment on Monday. He is now only the fifth player currently in Major League Baseball who has at least 2,000 career hits. Machado is also the 12th player to have 350 homers and 2,000 hits by his age-32 season, per the Associated Press.

“It's special and an honor to be a part of that list,” Machado said. “Definitely would have wanted the victory, but stepping away from that, it's pretty cool.”

The Padres star is having another solid season at the plate. He is hitting .293 on the year, with 53 RBIs. He is on track to post another season with at least 100 runs batted in. It's been a great week for Machado, as he was also named an All-Star for the National League. He will start at third base for the NL team.

The infielder is also moving up the list of all-time hit leaders in San Diego. While he's still far away from Tony Gwynn, Machado is now fifth all-time in hits for the Padres. He has 980 hits as a member of San Diego's team.

Machado has had three seasons with at least 100 RBIs for San Diego. He had a career-high in runs batted in during the 2021 season. He finished that year with 106. Machado has more than 1,100 runs batted in in his career, and 357 home runs.

The Padres play the Diamondbacks again on Tuesday.