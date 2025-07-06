The San Diego Padres have been one of Major League Baseball's better teams this season. Padres manager Mike Shildt has navigated injuries well when it comes to his pitching staff. Yu Darvish, who has not pitched at all this season because of an elbow injury, is right on the edge of his return. However, Shildt confirmed that it won't come on Sunday against the Texas Rangers.

Darvish has been working his way off the injured list since the beginning of the year. The 12th-year pro has done well during his recovery and will make his 2025 MLB debut before the All-Star break. According to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell, Shildt said Darvish's return is “very close”. However, his return is more likely to come against the Arizona Diamondbacks next week.

If the five-time All-Star comes back at full strength, he could give the Padres a shot in the arm they need. After losing Michael King to the IL, San Diego's consistency has left them. In order for the Padres to cut into the lead that the Los Angeles Dodgers have built in the National League West, Darvish needs to be great.

While King and Dylan Cease will likely remain Shildt's No. 1 and 2 options, a good showing from Darvish could bump him up to the third spot. After Joe Musgrove's season ended with Tommy John surgery, fans were concerned about San Diego's pitching. Instead, the Padres are in the top ten in almost every major pitching category.

Darvish's return is big as Shildt begins to turn his attention to the postseason. San Diego came as close as anyone to knocking the Dodgers off, but fell short to their star-studded offense. With his starter back in the fold, Shildt has four starters capable of winning a playoff game.

All eyes will be on Darvish when he makes his first start, either against the Diamondbacks or Philadelphia Phillies. If he is dominant, the Padres' World Series hopes become much more real.