The San Diego Padres (50-43) boast an abundance of talent in their lineup, with possible Hall of Famer Manny Machado, slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. and three-time batting champion Luis Arraez leading the way, but the reason many fans have labeled this team as a potential World Series dark horse over the last two years is because of its elite bullpen. The unit is making a huge impact this season. Actually, it is a historic one.

Left-handed pitcher Adrian Morejon is joining fellow reliever Jason Adam and closer Robert Suarez on the National League All-Star squad. Besides the personal joy that this is surely bringing the 26-year-old Cuban, San Diego is also beaming with pride after the big announcement. The Padres are the first MLB franchise to send three relievers to the Midsummer Classic, per MLB.com's AJ Cassavell.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who will man the NL dugout on Tuesday, July 15, may be forced to employ the men his squad has tirelessly tried to figure out during the last couple of seasons. Most awkward of all, though, is the fact that Suarez was ejected and suspended two games for drilling Shohei Ohtani with a pitch.

Apart from any lingering tension that may or may not exist, Roberts will at least acknowledge the collective firepower this lauded trio adds to the bullpen.

The Padres' relievers could be game-changers

Despite owning a less-than-stellar 3.63 ERA, Suarez has an MLB-leading 27 saves and is holding hitters to a meager .271 slugging percentage. Adam has posted a spectacular 1.74 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 appearances. Morejon has not been charged with an earned run since May 17 and is allowing a .172 batting average against.

If this three-headed monster can keep its fangs sharp through the remainder of the 2025 MLB campaign, then the Padres should have a decent shot at clinching a second consecutive playoff berth and making noise in October. Robert Suarez, Jason Adam and Adrian Morejon can continue to focus on that ultimate goal while also celebrating the fantastic feat they just collectively achieved.