The MLB All-Star lineups are set, and the rest of the rosters for both the NL and AL are getting finalized. The league recently announced the reserves, but some players are dealing with injuries. Three players have been added to the rosters on Tuesday, including Luke Abbott of the Cincinnati Reds replacing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and then third baseman Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays, replacing Alex Bregman.

Now, Robert Suarez, closer for the San Diego Padres, is replacing Braves' star Chris Sale on the National League roster. Sale is dealing with an injury and is on the 60-day IL.

Suarez is tied with Josh Hader with 25 saves to lead the league. This is a deserving nod for a closer who is very valuable for the Padres. He has slumped a little as of late, but has been the league's leader in saves for the majority of the season. This will be his second All-Star nod as he was one in 2024 as well.

Suarez joins his teammate, Jason Adam, as an NL reliever on the roster. Edwin Diaz and Randy Rodriguez are the other two relievers on the roster. The American League currently only has three: Hader, Andres Munoz, and Aroldis Chapman.

Suarez's ERA is now at 3.82, which is not where he wants it. Over the last few outings for him, Suarez has bounced back after a rough stretch. He allowed three runs over two straight games and allowed five in one outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a non-save opportunity. The Padres desperately need him to bounce back to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Padres are taking on the Diamondbacks once again, this time in San Diego. The Dbacks took the opener of a four-game set, and the Friars need to return the favor to avoid being put in a bad spot.