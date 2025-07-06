The San Diego Padres have had a solid season this year, but it almost feels like they can take things to another gear with where they are in the standings. Being in second place in the NL West with a 47-41 record, the Padres are right where they want to be, and it's going to take them winning more games to take the next step. That didn't work out the way they wanted in their latest game against the Texas Rangers, where they lost 7-4.

Not to make things any worse, but the Padres also had a special guest in attendance, who was Kawhi Leonard. Despite the loss, Leonard was there with all smiles, taking in the game, wearing Padres colors as well.

Leonard has been to several Padres games throughout his career, and before this recent time, he showed up right before the Los Angeles Clippers faced the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

If anybody is wondering, Leonard is a big fan because he used to go to school in San Diego. Leonard played two seasons of college ball, where he averaged 14.1 points, 1o.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. That's where it all started for Leonard, and now he's become one of the better basketball players in the NBA.

For the Padres, the hope is that they can pull it together and get a win, and they may be expecting some help coming soon. Yu Darvish has not pitched all season because of an elbow injury, and his return can happen very soon. Unfortunately, it will not be their next game against the Rangers, according to manager Mike Shildt.

“Yu Darvish threw his bullpen session today, which rules him out for tomorrow's start, Mike Shildt confirmed. But Shildt said Darvish is ‘very close.' Reasonable to think he'll be back at some point during this week's four-game series vs. Arizona,” AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.

Darvish could be the one piece that helps them take things to the next level, and the sooner he returns, the better.