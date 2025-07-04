The San Diego Padres have cooled off after a hot start to the 2025 season. The Padres were one of Major League Baseball's best teams out of the gate, but have not maintained it. Now that the MLB trade deadline is looming at the end of July, all eyes are on San Diego's front office. Fans wonder if the Padres and San Francisco Giants will be left behind in the National League West.

San Diego's lineup is one of the most talented in all of baseball. Padres manager Mike Shildt has been spoiled with good health to everyone outside of his starting rotation. However, injuries to Michael King and Yu Darvish sent San Diego reeling. Despite their struggles, their targets on the trade market are outfielders, including Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr..

At the halfway point in the season, the Padres have gone flat, especially at the plate. In a division with star-studded rosters, San Diego cannot afford to sit on their hands in July. Deals are out there ready to be made, including Robert Jr.. Chicago's intent with their former All-Star is still unclear, but a good enough offer could help push a trade through.

The White Sox could ask for a lot in exchange for Robert Jr.. There are teams around the league willing and able to make an offer, but the Padres could be more desperate than all of them. After a close loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year's postseason, San Diego is under pressure to exorcise their playoff demons.

Here is a trade that the Padres could offer the White Sox for Robert Jr. before the July 31 deadline.

Padres receive: OF Luis Robert Jr.

White Sox receive: C Elias Diaz, OF Kavares Tears

Why should the Padres trade for Robert Jr?

The Padres' struggles do not lie solely on their offense nor defense. However, there are holes in the roster that other teams could take advantage of. Jackson Merrill's absence from San Diego's lineup forced Shildt to get creative earlier on in the season. Depth is one of the biggest things that the Padres need at the deadline, especially in a rather thin outfield.

While Robert Jr. is a Gold-Glove winner in the outfield, the former All-Star is also a Silver Slugger. He offers his team a versatile piece who can affect the game in many different ways. For a team so close to getting over the hump, San Diego could see him as a Swiss Army knife whom they can plug in wherever they need him.

The fact that Robert Jr. is on the injured list is one of the more interesting developments ahead of the trade deadline. Experts expect his price to go down as potential suitors could argue that his injury is a sign of what is to come. He might not be able to play immediately for the Padres, he could come up big in clutch moments for San Diego.

Robert Jr.'s contract is one of the biggest reasons why so many expect him to be traded. After this season, he has two years worth of club options. However, each year would cost Robert Jr.'s team $20 million if they picked it up. At 27 years old, that could be a bargain, especially if he can wake his bat back up at the plate.

Why should the White Sox trade for Fears and Diaz?

The White Sox have been stuck in the same part of their rebuild since 2022. However, Chicago's new manager, Will Venable, has gotten the stamp of approval from players as the he tries to change the team's culture. The team's young talent is intriguing, especially if Colson Montgomery is all that he has been hyped up to be at the major league level.

Diaz re-signed with the Padres this offseason, but is nowhere near his All-Star form. Martin Maldonado sits ahead of him on the depth chart amid a bad season at the plate for the 34-year-old. Despite his age and subpar play, Diaz could be an asset for the White Sox. Along with being a scary offensive player when he is on, Diaz's pitchers love working with him.

The veteran backstop could come in and work with Venable's young starters, adjusting their approach on the mound. The White Sox have a lot of talent on the mound, but all of them have a lot to learn as they continue to develop. Catchers' value comes threefold and Diaz can give Venable value in all three aspects.

The other addition in the deal is Kavares Tears, one of the Padres top prospects. After a great season in college, Tavares is currently in Single-A Lake Elsinore. His average is just over .230, but his power is attractive for a team without a blue-chip prospect in the outfield.

This trade gives both teams help now and later as they try to reach their 2025 goals and prepare for the future.