By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics got a huge win on Christmas Day against the Miwaukee Bucks and it was none other than Jayson Tatum who led the way. Tatum went head-to-head against Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and he managed to out-duel the Greek Freak in a big way. He even managed to throw down perhaps his best dunk of the season right on Antetokounmpo’s head. After the game, Tatum spoke about how playing on national TV on Christmas Day really helps elevate a player’s game as per Bobby Krivitsky of Sports Illustrated.

This angle of Jayson Tatum’s dunk on Giannis 😮 pic.twitter.com/LxxE4e5th7 — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) December 26, 2022

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 41 points on 63.6 percent shooting, shot 3-7 from the three-point line, and went a perfect 10-10 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists and came up with three steals. In comparison, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points of his own, but he only shot 40.9 percent from the field, 1-5 from the three-point line, and 8-12 from the the free-throw line.

This isn’t the first time this season that Tatum, who has been playing at an MVP-level, has outplayed a fellow star player. The Celtics have gone 7-0 this season when Tatum has got the better of his opposing star. Coming into the Christmas Day game, Tatum was putting up a career-high 30.5 points per game, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from the three-point line. He’s also getting to the free-throw line around 8 times per game and converting them at an 85.8 percent clip.

The win improved the Celtics to 24-10 and increased their lead in the Eastern Conference standings over the Milwaukee Bucks to one and a half games.