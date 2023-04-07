With $49 million in projected cap space entering the 2023 offseason, the Utah Jazz have more than enough resources to shore up their rotation.

In the backcourt rotation, guards Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Kris Dunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Ochai Agbaji will be under contract. The Jazz’s frontcourt rotation will be comprised of at least forwards Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk, as well as center Walker Kessler.

Though Utah could improve at every position, they may be better off finding players that complement their current core.

In the frontcourt, an athletic defender and reliable backup center — a stretch-5 in particular — would be valuable. In the backcourt, a high-level floor general could be needed down the line.

Which leads to three early free agent targets for the Jazz in the 2023 offseason.

3 early Jazz free agency targets in 2023 offseason

Yuta Watanabe

The veteran forward is shooting a career-high 45.3 percent from 3-point range this season. However, despite his excellent outside shooting and his defensive impact at 6-foot-9, Watanabe become an afterthought in Brooklyn.

This is due to the trade deadline arrivals of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith rather than anything Yuta could have done differently. Nonetheless, as an unrestricted free agent whose Bird Rights aren’t held by the Brookyn Nets, Watanabe is as likely a candidate to move to a new team as any player.

Especially with the dramatized season that the Nets just had.

With the Jazz, his defensive fundamentals, length, and low-usage role would fit perfectly in a multitude of lineups.

To make matters better, after playing for $1.97 million last season, Watanabe could come at a bargain in Utah.

Isaiah Mobley

The less heralded Mobley brother may not be as unique in terms of his combination of length, defensive ability and guard skill. However, he may be more polished, particularly as a shooter.

While also being an intelligent player that makes the right plays more often than not, Mobley was selected with the 49th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, who also employ his brother Evan. However, on a two-way contract, Mobley will be a restricted free agent after the season and the Cavs could likely easily be outbid.

As for what he brings to the Jazz, Mobley is a playmaking forward who shot 36.0 percent from three in college, shoots 50.0 percent from 3 in a limited sample size at the NBA level, and 35.3 percent in 22 G League games. Given his ability to use a hook shot inside or stretch the defense, the Jazz may be able to use him in creative ways alongside Markkanen and Kessler.

With consistent minutes, Mobley may grow from a second unit option into a starter. At the very least, he’s an off-ball threat that can eat off of pick-and-pops or drive-and-kicks that play into the strengths of an aggressive backcourt.

On the other end, Mobley is no lockdown defender, but in the post he could be a more reliable defender than Kelly Olynyk, while also being more mobile all-around.

Matthew Dellavedova

Matthew Dellavedova is a player that Sexton is familiar, with the pair having been teammates for parts of three seasons. In fact, when Sexton initially began to round the corner with his court awareness and passing ability, Dellavedova played an active role in mentoring the young guard.

Not just with one-on-one battles in practice or in-game pointers but by watching film with him on off days.

With veteran guard Mike Conley Jr. now playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, that’s what Sexton will need as he continues to develop as a player.

After all, Sexton is under contract longer than anyone else on the Jazz roster. If they believe in him to that extend, they should make every effort to maximize his potential.

Bringing in a veteran guard, proven playoff competitor, NBA champion and Olympian — one that already has a high-level of familiarity with him — is that type of move.