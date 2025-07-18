Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green does two things very well: 1. Defend and 2. Talk. Green is known for his outspokenness. He has never blurted an opinion he didn't like. He never shies away from speaking his mind, even if it's about a sensitive issue or criticizing an opposing player.

On Thursday, he chimed in on a recent remark of Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love, who said on an Instagram Story: “So many lames are loudest in the room. And the least accomplished.”

While it's unclear who the 36-year-old Love was pertaining to, it's clear that the 35-year-old Green agreed with him.

“It's a crazy thing,” wrote the Warriors veteran on his Instagram Story, while reposting Love's quote.

Draymond Green's Instagram Story about Kevin Love's quote
Instagram/money23green
Green has been criticized throughout his career because of his in-your-face attitude. Even though he's an accomplished player on the court, helping the Warriors to four championships and being one of the top defenders in history, he's also notorious for his shenanigans. The video of him punching former teammate Jordan Poole will never be forgotten. He has also been in numerous beefs with fellow players, most notably with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

Green, a former Defensive Player of the Year, has acknowledged his faults and vowed to work on them, including undergoing therapy sessions. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has acknowledged Green as the heartbeat of the team over the years.

Love, meanwhile, is in his final chapter with the Jazz, although there have been rumors that he will be bought out or waived. He has also been one of the more vocal players in the NBA, especially in advocating for mental health.

In March, he called out ESPN host Stephen A. Smith following his much-ballyhooed back-and-forth with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Love and James won a championship together on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and have maintained a deep relationship.

