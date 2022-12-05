By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Utah Jazz suffered a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday and following the game, Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was not too pleased with the officiating as per Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune. What upset him specifically was a play in the third quarter in which he drove to the basket and took a hard hit from the Blazers’ Jabari Walker. There was a lot of contact made off the ball although no foul was called.

Not a foul according to Monty McCutchen approved official Tony Brothers pic.twitter.com/ckcN7tUBUO — James Hansen (@hansenjames) December 4, 2022

“We come here, we come to work, just like they come to work, they lace up their shoes; they make mistakes, I make mistakes, everybody makes mistakes down the line. But at some point they’ve got to get held accountable,” Clarkson said. “I get held accountable for missed shots, turnovers, late-game situations, everything. In that instance, we’ve all got to be held accountable.”

Jordan Clarkson wasn’t the only one upset with the non-call. Jazz head coach Will Hardy received his first technical foul of his head coaching career coming to the defense of Clarkson.

“Yeah, that should have been two. I should have gotten thrown out,” Hardy said. “That play was gross. I’m happy that Jordan’s not hurt. Not that it was a dirty play, I don’t think there was any intent for it to be dirty, but when a guy goes up in the air and in the end lands on his back going for a dunk, you would hope that that one gets called. But again, that’s life in the NBA.”

Clarkson has been one of the Jazz’ driving forces this season as they try to keep pace in the competitive Western Conference.