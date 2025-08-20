Utah Jazz legend John Stockton offered sharp criticism of today’s NBA, questioning the toughness of current players and the direction of the league in a recent podcast appearance.

Speaking on The Maverick Approach, the Hall of Fame point guard reflected on his limited interest in watching the modern game.

“No, it isn't like I'm saying, ‘I'm not going to watch that.’ Life’s busy. I've got kids, I've got grandkids — they're playing sports. I'd rather watch that. So, it's not a negative thing like that. However, things that I see are — yeah, I do think it’s softer,” Stockton said.

He specifically pointed to load management practices as an example of the culture shift.

“You have guys that can take 20 days off, you know, what they call load management. I mean, could you imagine your dad coming home saying, ‘I'm gonna take a few weeks off work’? You know — who's going to feed us then? You know what I’m saying? These guys do it, and they’re supposed to be examples. And the league allows it.”

Stockton went further, criticizing what he sees as a reduction in strategy, physicality and competitive edge.

“So it's just: throw it out. There's less strategy, there's less physicality. The safety — again, kind of back to the COVID thing — safety is more important than the game. And I — I don’t know. I think the game’s first. I think people are looking for gladiators out there. They want you to go to war. They want to see you do what they can’t do — not go out there and shake hands and hug each other and shoot jumpers.”

Stockton, who spent all 19 of his NBA seasons with the Jazz after being drafted 16th overall in 1984, became one of the league’s most durable and accomplished point guards. He earned 10 All-Star selections, an All-Star Game Co-MVP, 11 All-NBA honors, and five All-Defensive Second Team selections. He led the league in assists nine times and steals twice, retiring as the NBA’s all-time assists leader with 15,806. The Jazz retired his No. 12 jersey after he guided them to two Finals appearances alongside Karl Malone.

Over the past 20 years, the NBA has adjusted its rules to emphasize scoring and reduce injuries. The league tightened standards on flagrant fouls, added the defensive three-second violation, and limited hand-checking on the perimeter.

Those changes have pushed offenses toward the outside, with teams now attempting three-pointers at unprecedented rates. While the shift has opened the floor, it has also drawn criticism from former players who argue the game has lost much of the physical edge that once defined it.

Stockton’s remarks add to that ongoing conversation, underscoring his belief that fans still desire a more physical brand of basketball.