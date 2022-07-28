RUMOR: Jazz’s level of interest in RJ Barrett amid Donovan Mitchell talks with Knicks, revealed

The Donovan Mitchell trade rumors continue to swirl, with the New York Knicks emerging as the favorite to land him if the Utah Jazz decides to blow it up. While there have been reports earlier this month that NY is unwilling to include RJ Barrett in a blockbuster for Mitchell, it appears the Jazz might not even be interested in the idea of acquiring the shooting guard, anyway.

Via Apple Podcasts:

“Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report: I’ve heard pretty consistently the Jazz don’t really have much interest in trading for RJ Barrett and paying for him.”

Fischer said on the Please Don’t Aggregate This podcast that Utah doesn’t want to trade for Barrett or pay him. Of course, the Canadian is eligible for an extension until the day before the 2022-23 season begins. If he doesn’t sign one, Barrett becomes an RFA next summer.

Every day, the Jazz seem more and more willing to clean house and trade Mitchell. After shipping off Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, it’s clear Utah isn’t going to be a contender by any means and Spida has a special connection to New York, having grown up there.

However, the Jazz will surely want to get some significant return if they cut ties with Mitchell. They already asked for six first-round picks, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, and Obi Toppin for their superstar guard. By no surprise, the Knicks turned that down.

You’d have to believe in Leon Rose made Barrett available in a Mitchell trade though, the Jazz would pounce. He’s a budding star and is coming off his best campaign yet.

A Donovan Mitchell-Jalen Brunson backcourt is intriguing, but does New York want to lose Barrett? That’s the burning question.