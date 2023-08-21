Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey completed a career season in 2022-23. His emergence helped lead the team into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where they took on the Vegas Golden Knights. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old Jets defenseman suffered an injury in Game 3. Winnipeg lost the series while the Golden Knights went on to win it all.

Some fans might have concerns over Morrissey's injury and whether there will be any long-term effects. Morrissey addressed his health while speaking with NHL.com before a charity event recently. And he made his status abundantly clear. “I'm 100 percent ready to go. No lingering issues at all,” the Jets star said.

The injury came in the first period of Game 3 back in April. The Jets fought hard without their star defenseman. In fact, they forced the game to double overtime. However, the Golden Knights won the game 5-4.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Obviously, it's kind of the worst time of year to get hurt. (You) play all year and compete to have that opportunity in the playoffs. But at the same time, in a way it's better that you have months to recover and you're not rushing back,” Morrissey said of the injury, via NHL.com.

Morrissey, a former first-round pick, truly emerged as a number-one defenseman this past season. He smashed a few previous career highs, recording 60 assists and 76 points in 78 games for Winnipeg. The 28-year-old Jets star added another assist in three playoff games.

If the Jets desire playoff hockey in 2024, Morrissey's health is key. As is his ability to consistently perform to the level he did in 2022-23. Let's see if Morrissey can lead the Jets to success during the 2023-24 season.