The Winnipeg Jets won the Presidents' Trophy as the best team in the NHL during the 2024-25 regular season, but they came crashing down in the playoffs in the second round in a six-game loss to the Dallas Stars. Now, the Jets are once again left to go back to the drawing board and build their roster back up heading into 2025-26.

While the Jets surfed the trade market and the free agent pool to try to find more players to come in next season, they got an added bonus from an unexpected place. Legendary center Jonathan Toews, who made a name for himself during a Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Blackhawks, is making a return to the NHL and signing with the Jets after coming out of retirement.

After the signing, Toews had plenty of good things to say about the Jets and why he wanted to make his comeback in Winnipeg, via Darrin Bauming of NHL.com.

“It really got to a point where I couldn't see myself wearing any other jersey,” Toews said. “To me it wasn't rational at all. It was more of an intuitive thing where it just felt right. You can go over the million reasons why… I just knew in my heart that this is what I wanted to do, so it felt good every step of the way. I'm really excited to be a part of it.”

Toews was born in Winnipeg, so it comes as no surprise that he wanted to make his comeback and play out the final years of his career in his hometown. However, this will be more than just a feel-good story for the Jets, who can really use someone with Toews' skillset at the front of the ice.

The 37-year old has not played in the NHL in two seasons, but he is one of the best players of this generation and that experience will be a major benefit for this Jets squad. Toews is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, so his experience in big moments with the Blackhawks could rub off on this Jets team that is trying to get over that hump.