The Winnipeg Jets signed defenseman Dylan Samberg to a three-year contract extension, which carries a $5.75 million cap hit.

Samberg is 26 years old and played 60 games with the Jets in 2024-25. While he did miss some time with an injury, Samberg still managed 20 points and a plus-34 rating. He also averaged over 21 minutes per game in ice time, paired primarily with Neal Pionk.

Samberg's contract will carry a six team no-trade list for the final two years of the deal. The defenseman's deal was signed just before his scheduled arbitration hearing.

Below is an analysis of how the deal looks for both the Jets and the blue liner.

Dylan Samberg has solidified himself as a top-4 defenseman

Originally selected 43rd overall by the Jets in 2017, Samberg made the jump to professional hockey in 2021. After playing two seasons primarily in the AHL, Samberg took a roster spot with the Jets in 2022.

Across the last three seasons with the Jets, the defender has steadily grown his role. Samberg was used in a smaller role for his first two seasons in Winnipeg, but that changed this season.

The departures of both Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt last summer left the Jets with a hole to fill in the left side of their top-four group. Samberg got a much larger opportunity as a result, with his ice time jumping by 5:30 per game from the 2023-24 season.

Samberg won't put up a ton of points, but his reliability allows for Pionk to get involved offensively. Now with Samberg extended on a three-year deal, the Jets' entire top-four group is under contract until 2028.

Jets get limited term with the contract

Given that the team and player seemed to be far apart in negotiations on a new contract and got as close as they did to arbitration, a long-term deal wasn't really expected for Samberg.

On one hand, Samberg's age could've made him a good candidate for a long-term contract. The rearguard is only his his mid-20s, so a deal at six-plus years could've taken him through his prime.

At the same time, for as good as he was last season, Samberg only has one season worth of a sample size of being a top-four defender. While all signs point to him being a key part of the team's blue line for a long time, a longer contract could still carry some risk.

Plus, at three years, the Jets do get some security. A one or two-year deal would've allowed Samberg to hit unrestricted free agency much earlier, forcing the team to either sign him to a bigger extension sooner, or seek a replacement.

With the reigning President's Trophy winners positioned to contend, though, a three-year deal for Samberg keeps him in the mix as the team chases a Stanley Cup.

Dylan Samberg's number comes in higher than expected

While a three-year deal for Samberg is a decent solution, the $5.75M cap hit comes in higher than expected. Considering what other comparable defenders have made on longer extensions, it's a big price to pay for limited term.

For example, Alexander Romanov signed an eight-year deal this summer at just a $6.25M cap hit. Romanov was just a year younger than Samberg, had very similar production this season, and had both higher signing year ice time, and higher career ice time.

At $5.75M per year, the Jets ideally would've been able to get Samberg locked in for more term. On the other hand, if a three-year deal was the solution, the number probably shouldn't have come in as high.

Extending Samberg was necessary, but the deal is still expensive given the limited term.

The contract comes with limited trade protection

While issue can be taken with the term or price, the Jets avoided giving out major trade protection. Samberg's deal comes with just a six-team no-trade list for the final two years, per PuckPedia.

The expectation is that Samberg will take on an important top-four role for the coming years. At the same time, the lack of trade protection leaves the Jets with flexibility, if they needed to make a move later on. The more likely scenario is that Samberg is a valuable piece on a contending team, but the Jets at least have a potential out if needed.

Final contract grade

With arbitration looming, a long-term extension seemed unlikely for Samberg. However, a three-year deal does give Winnipeg some security with the defender, as opposed to a shorter deal which could have brought Samberg to unrestricted free agency sooner. The extension leaves the Jets with an established top-four group locked up for the next few years.

Still, it's a high cap hit for such limited term. For Samberg, he gets a sizeable cap hit, and the ability to hit free agency in 2028. He'll be 29 years old at that point, and if he can build his value in the coming years, he could get an even larger deal later on.

Dylan Samberg Grade: A-

Winnipeg Jets Grade: C+