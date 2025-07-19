The Winnipeg Jets suffered some crucial losses this summer. Namely, star winger Nikolaj Ehlers signed with the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL Free Agency. However, Winnipeg still has some incredible talent on its roster. And on Friday, they rewarded one of their own by signing Gabriel Vilardi to a six-year contract extension.

Vilardi came to the Jets through trade with the Los Angeles Kings in 2023. He was the main piece going to Winnipeg in the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade prior to the 2023 NHL Draft. The 25-year-old forward has struggled with injury at times with the Jets. However, he has emerged as a legitimate first-line talent when he's healthy.

The Jets and Vilardi have avoided arbitration with this deal. But how does it look for both sides? Let's take a deeper look at this deal and hand both Vilardi and Winnipeg a grade for this six-year agreement.

Gabriel Vilardi signs long-term

Gabriel Vilardi showed his talent with the Kings prior to the trade a few years ago. The former first-round pick found his stride in 2022-23, when he scored 23 goals and 41 points in 63 games. With the Jets, he's taken his game up a notch.

He has skated in 118 games for Winnipeg since the trade. In that time, he has scored 49 goals and 97 points for the Jets. As mentioned, he has struggled with injuries over the last two years. In fact, he played less than 50 games during his first campaign with Winnipeg. Still, he is an incredible talent who occupies a role on the first line both at even strength and on the power play.

Vilardi does well to get a long-term contract while avoiding arbitration. However, he could have done a bit better in other areas. The main area is trade protection. He did not receive any trade or movement protection in this deal. As a result, he lacks control over his future should things go south with the Jets. All the same, this is still a good deal for the 25-year-old.

Jets sign Gabriel Vilardi

The Jets needed to lock in its young stars after losing Ehlers in NHL Free Agency. Winnipeg can still compete without Ehlers, but it has to rely on the young guns to continue developing as they have. With this contract, they've done quite well to keep Vilardi around.

As mentioned, Vilardi is a legitimate first-line talent. He nearly scored 30 goals this past season, and should challenge for 30 goals again this coming season. Especially if he can stay healthy and play close to 80 games. Moreover, Vilardi is a power play presence who can score with the man advantage, as well.

Winnipeg signed this sort of talent to a very good term and cap hit. What's more, they also don't have to worry about the contract aging too terribly. His cap hit should be rather manageable as the salary cap rises. And Vilardi does not own a no-trade clause, giving the Jets options. Winnipeg certainly hopes they never trade him, but if push comes to shove, they have the ability to move on if they need to.

Grades and final thoughts

Both the Jets and Gabriel Vilardi get high marks for this contract. The Jets signed a top-line talent on a very good contract for them financially and with term. Vilardi, meanwhile, is rewarded for his incredible efforts over the last two seasons. And he has the chance to continue growing in an environment that has allowed him to thrive as an NHL player.

Winnipeg Jets grade: A

Gabriel Vilardi grade: A-