The Winnipeg Jets have already made waves this offseason by signing veteran player Jonathan Toews to a contract. Winnipeg is now doing even more with their roster, as the club signed a $3.7 million contract extension with forward Morgan Barron.

Barron signed a two-year deal that will pay him $1.85 million a year, per NHL.com. The agreement also spared some bad blood from forming between the center and the Jets.

“The 26-year-old forward was a restricted free agent who had filed for salary arbitration July 5,” the outlet wrote.

Last season, Barron had 15 points in 74 regular season games. He also was fourth on the Jets in hits, with 122 on the year. Barron played a key role for a Winnipeg club that posted 116 points. The Jets finished first in the Western Conference's Central Division.

In his career, Barron has posted 60 points. He played briefly with the New York Rangers, before joining Winnipeg in the 2021-22 campaign.

Winnipeg went on to lose in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Dallas Stars. In the postseason, Barron had two points, on two assists.

The Jets hope to finish in the postseason

Winnipeg has been one of the best NHL clubs these last few years. The Jets have made the postseason the last few seasons, while finishing close to the top of their division standings.

The club just can't muster enough success though once the regular season is over. This past season, the team lost to the Stars in six games. Winnipeg had outscored Dallas 6-3 in the first two games, but the offense went lackluster for the most part after that.

The team is trying some new things to find answers. Winnipeg got a big boost with the signing of Toews, who is returning to the NHL after some health issues left him out of hockey the past few seasons. He won Stanley Cup championships in Chicago, and will be one of the most experienced players in the game this upcoming season.

Winnipeg also signed defenseman Tyrel Bauer to a one-year, two-way contract on Tuesday. Bauer has played in the AHL for the Manitoba Moose.