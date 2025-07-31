The Winnipeg Jets flamed out in the postseason after winning the Presidents' Trophy. Connor Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy and Hart Trophy, capping off a phenomenal season. But the offseason was just about as kind as the postseason was. They lost Nikolaj Ehlers, did not land a big-name replacement, and just signed Dylan Samberg to a shorter-term deal. But one great move the Jets made was signing Gabriel Vilardi to a five-year contract.

The Jets and Vilardi agreed on a five-year contract worth $7.5 million per season. Vilardi has scored 20 goals in each of the last three seasons, including both campaigns in Winnipeg. He was the key piece of the trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois from Winnipeg to the Los Angeles Kings. Considering he was flipped to the Washington Capitals after one dreadful season, it's safe to say the Jets won that deal.

A problem for the Jets in their current iteration has been attracting free agents. They were able to keep Mark Schiefele and Hellebucyk on long-term deals to keep their competitive window open. With Kyle Connor's deal expiring and Ehlers gone, they needed to make sure their young core stayed together. That's what they did with the Vilardi extension.

The Jets have a great top line of Vilardi, Scheifele, and Connor. They are one extension away from keeping that group together for the rest of the decade. Plus, they have not traded away their first-round pick in many years and have a solid group of prospects developing.

By keeping Vilardi, the Jets are ensuring they keep their competitive window open. They should have given Samberg a long-term deal to keep their defense strong, just like they did with Neal Pionk and Josh Morrissey. Vilardi is a firm part of the Jets' core and will be for the foreseeable future.

What is next for the Jets after signing Gabriel Vilardi?

Article Continues Below

The Jets have over $10 million in cap space, so suggesting a long-term contract extension for any of their current players is far from blasphemous. They should keep Samberg and Connor for the long term, just to start. Then, they should be big players in 2026 NHL free agency, offering big deals to whomever makes it to market.

Vilardi had a career-high 61 points in 2024-25 and should be taking another step forward. With the salary cap continuing to rise over the next two seasons, his $7.5 million cap hit is market value. It is a great bet for Winnipeg, as they need the scoring. And Vlardi will hit free agency before his age-32 season.

The Jets should be back in the playoffs next year, which is where Vilardi can become a star. In 21 postseason games, he has just three goals and nine assists. Great postseason production could have gotten him an even bigger payday, but that hasn't happened in his first four attempts. With Connor Hellebuyck re-finding his playoff form late in this year's dance, Vilardi could help Winnipeg reach their first Stanley Cup Final.

As the Jets continue in this competitive window, they need to keep their top players for as long as possible. Letting Ehlers walk, even after a bizarre run in Winnipeg, was not great business. Keeping Vilardi, Pionk, Schiefele, and Hellebuyck should keep them among Western Conference contenders for the rest of the 2020s.

Another solid move the Jets made this offseason was signing Jonathan Toews. While the three-time Stanley Cup Champion has not played since 2023, he can help them fill their need for centers during the regular season and playoffs. Expectations are low for the veteran, so anything to improve their offense will be welcomed.

Can the Jets repeat as Presidents' Trophy winners?