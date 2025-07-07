The Winnipeg Jets lost star winger Nikolaj Ehlers in NHL Free Agency. Ehlers signed on with the Carolina Hurricanes, agreeing to a six-year contract with the Metropolitan Division club. Carolina was heavily rumored to be a landing spot for the veteran winger. And he brings a goal scoring element to this team they have lacked over the last few seasons.

Ehlers did not leave a terrible situation in Winnipeg, though. The Jets are coming off their first Presidents' Trophy-winning season in 2024-25. And they came within two wins of the 2025 Western Conference Finals. At the end of the day, Ehlers felt he needed a change of pace in his career.

“For me, it was more about trying something new and challenging myself, getting out and see different things, different culture,” the new Hurricanes forward said, via Sportsnet. “That's what I wanted to do. Obviously, like I said, love playing in Winnipeg, will never forget my time but it was time for me personally to get out and experience something different and challenge myself on and off the ice.”

Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers details 'emotional' Jets goodbye

Ehlers mentioned in his media availability that the Jets did nothing wrong. There are no bad feelings between him and Winnipeg. And he doesn't look back on his time with any disdain. He holds Winnipeg in very high regard.

“Very emotional,” Ehlers said, via Sportsnet. “I'm very excited to join the Canes organization. At the same time, I'm also sad to be leaving an organization that helped me achieve my dream of being an NHL player. I'll always hold the city of Winnipeg very close to my heart.”

In the end, Ehlers made a difficult decision. He felt that receiving a new opportunity in a new city with a new team was the right move. He joins a team with Stanley Cup ambition in 2026. And it will certainly be interesting to see if this move pays off for the veteran forward over the next few years.