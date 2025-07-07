The Winnipeg Jets lost star winger Nikolaj Ehlers in NHL Free Agency. Ehlers signed on with the Carolina Hurricanes, agreeing to a six-year contract with the Metropolitan Division club. Carolina was heavily rumored to be a landing spot for the veteran winger. And he brings a goal scoring element to this team they have lacked over the last few seasons.

Ehlers did not leave a terrible situation in Winnipeg, though. The Jets are coming off their first Presidents' Trophy-winning season in 2024-25. And they came within two wins of the 2025 Western Conference Finals. At the end of the day, Ehlers felt he needed a change of pace in his career.

“For me, it was more about trying something new and challenging myself, getting out and see different things, different culture,” the new Hurricanes forward said, via Sportsnet. “That's what I wanted to do. Obviously, like I said, love playing in Winnipeg, will never forget my time but it was time for me personally to get out and experience something different and challenge myself on and off the ice.”

Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers details 'emotional' Jets goodbye

Article Continues Below
Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena.
Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Ehlers mentioned in his media availability that the Jets did nothing wrong. There are no bad feelings between him and Winnipeg. And he doesn't look back on his time with any disdain. He holds Winnipeg in very high regard.

“Very emotional,” Ehlers said, via Sportsnet. “I'm very excited to join the Canes organization. At the same time, I'm also sad to be leaving an organization that helped me achieve my dream of being an NHL player. I'll always hold the city of Winnipeg very close to my heart.”

In the end, Ehlers made a difficult decision. He felt that receiving a new opportunity in a new city with a new team was the right move. He joins a team with Stanley Cup ambition in 2026. And it will certainly be interesting to see if this move pays off for the veteran forward over the next few years.

More NHL News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram (4) makes a pass during the second period against the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center.
NHL rumors: The Western Conference frontrunner for Sabres’ Bowen ByramChristopher Hennessy ·
Detroit Red Wings right wing Christian Fischer (36) looks on during the first inning of the game against the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena
Ex-Red Wings, Blue Jackets forward makes shocking retirement decision at 28Christopher Hennessy ·
St. Louis Blues right wing Zack Bolduc (76) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets in game seven of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre.
Blues, Canadiens swap former 1st-round picks in tradeChristopher Hennessy ·
Mitch Marner in Golden Knights uniforms plus dollar bills around him.
Grading Mitch Marner sign-and-trade between Leafs, Golden KnightsBryan Logan ·
ClutchPoints is tracking all the movement in 2025 NHL Free Agency.
2025 NHL Free Agency: Tracking every new contract signingTristin McKinstry ·
MSU goalie Trey Augustine reacts after Ohio State scores to tie the game, Saturday, March 22, 2025, during the third period of the Big 10 Hockey final at Munn Ice Arena. MSU won 4-3 in double overtime.
NHL top-prospect Gavin McKenna between Big 10 rivals for NCAA commitmentMiguel La Torre ·