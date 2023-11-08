Rob Gronkowski wants Aaron Rodgers to recover from his Achilles injury soon, but he believes 2023 is too early for the Jets QB to return.

The New York Jets look to stay afloat in the AFC after losing Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles injury earlier in the 2023-24 season. The Jets have a solid job weathering the storm. They have an even record of 4-4 after their recent loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski is excited about Rodgers' injury progress but thinks it is best if the QB waits longer to come back.

Rob Gronkowski expects Rodgers' Jets to return for the 2024-25 season

Gronkowski shared his thoughts on Rodgers with Kay Adams:

“I'm impressed with his [Achilles progress]. That's when you know he's gonna be back and have a great year….next year, not this year,” Gronkowski said via the Up & Adams Show.

The former tight end continued, “[2023] will be too soon for [Rodgers] to return, and the Jets aren't going to the Playoffs, so why risk it? You still have to run. You still have to [evade] a defender. A 300-pound guy coming at you putting all that pressure on you, I think it'll be safe for him to come out next year.”

Gronkowski has a good point. There is no need for Aaron Rodgers to rush himself back to play. It is already challenging enough to come back from an Achilles injury at all. To do it within a few months is incredible, but it could risk further injury.

Rodgers may see the equation differently though. He likely wants to simply get on the field playing the game he is passionate about, regardless of how his team performs. The NFL world is rooting for him to make the best recovery possible.