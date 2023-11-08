New York Jets coach Robert Saleh described the injury as "concerning." But this offensive lineman hasn’t been ruled out yet.

The New York Jets are currently faced with multiple players on the injury report. Of course, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out with a torn Achilles, but the team also has a multitude of supporting players on injured reserve, including offensive lineman Connor McGovern who is on IR with a dislocated kneecap. Duane Brown is also still on IR.

And now an additional injury to he unit has the team questioning if they'll be down another offensive lineman, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

“Another question on the Jets offensive line: Sources say OL Billy Turner suffered a broken bone in his hand and his status is up in the air for this week. Coach Robert Saleh described the injury as “concerning.” But he hasn’t been ruled out yet.”

Turner is currently listed as questionable for the Jets in Week 10.

In Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the offensive line performed poorly. The Jets experimented with another o-line combination — with rookie Joe Tippmann starting at center, Max Mitchell starting at right guard and Turner starting at right tackle — and they allowed a season-high eight sacks. The Jets hadn’t allowed more than four sacks in a game this season prior to the game.

Turner was signed this offseason to bring a veteran presence to the Jets. The offensive lineman has started 75 of the 91 career games he's appeared in over nine seasons.

Turner last saw action in Denver during the 2022 season, where he started seven of the eight games he appeared in.