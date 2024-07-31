New York Jets fans finally have a reason to be excited again, as future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is fully healthy again after tearing his Achilles on the fourth play of the season last year. While the 40-year-old will most likely form a fruitful partnership with star wideout Garrett Wilson, it hasn't completely been smooth sailing between the two this summer.

Rodgers and Wilson had another heated conversation at Jets training camp on Tuesday, via NYJets_Media on X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

Wilson is coming off of another quality campaign, hauling in 95 catches for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns despite dealing with a horrific quarterback situation. Of course, this was the Ohio State alum's follow-up to winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022.

What were Rodgers and Wilson arguing about?

Aaron Rodgers' and Garrett Wilson's competitiveness will make them better on the Jets

While the two stars started hot in camp, they've struggled to connect lately. Their heated discussion came after the four-time MVP missed Wilson on an incomplete pass, which seemed to be due to a miscommunication between them.

Rodgers then went two-of-seven passing in the last drive of 11-on-11 drills, which included a pass thrown behind Wilson, a long gain to him, and then another incompletion intended for the third-year veteran.

Head coach Robert Saleh isn't hitting the panic button yet, though, via The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

“We’re very early. It’s July 30,” Saleh said. “There’s plenty of time to evaluate the one on one aspect. There’s a lot of install going on. There’s still a lot of (overthinking) going on with regard to the playbook. We’re installing, we’re teaching techniques, we’re fine-tuning, I’ll start worrying after the Giants preseason game.”

Saleh, of course, was referring to the “Snoopy Bowl,” the annual preseason game between the Jets and Giants. That game will be on the final week of the preseason this year and will be played on August 25. If Gang Green is still out of sync by then, then the former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator will allow fans and media to freak out.

While it may be unnerving for New York fans to see their two stars out of sync, both players have enough of a track record to give them the benefit of the doubt. Rodgers and Wilson connected for a touchdown in last year's Snoopy Bowl, so the Jets don't have much to worry about at this point.