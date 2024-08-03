According to a source, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting engaged “soon.” An insider on the couple told Page Six that Kelce will be getting down on one knee in the near future.

“The engagement is happening soon,” the insider said.

However, a rep for the tight end has denied that there are any plans for an engagement on Friday (August 2).

This insider's report follows what fans have recently expected: that the two secretly married each other already. The speculation comes from Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium getting a makeover to include photos of Swift on her Eras Tour. While it most likely is a romantic gesture, some fans believe that they have already taken their relationship to the next level.

“I’m sorry but these two are married,” a fan commented underneath the viral photo of the tight end's suite on X. “They’ll never announce it and they totally don’t have to. She’ll tell us in TS12 probably but this is some married people s—.”

“This is sooo END GAME,” another fan excitedly wrote.

Another fan quoted lyrics from Swift's “You Are In Love” from her 1989 album, “And he keeps the picture of you in his office downtown.”

“It's their suite now,” another fan declared.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift deny engagement rumors

The two have supported each other throughout the year together as a couple with Swift attending 13 NFL games since September, and with the new decorations in Kelce's suite, it is most definite we will see her returning to Arrowhead.

Kelce on the other hand has been with Swift throughout her Eras Tour and has popped up in Argentina, Australia, France and more. He even performed in London with her last month.

However, despite the support they have for one another, earlier this year, an insider denied that there is a plan for Kelce to propose to Swift anytime soon.

“Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon,” an insider shared with Us Weekly back in May. “It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.”