Bachelor in Paradise star Victoria Fuller and Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis are dating. The two made it official in an Instagram post.

In a now-expired Instagram Story post (via People), Levis posted an image of Fuller embracing him on a boat. Fuller reposted the story and wrote, “Life update,” she wrote.

These posts confirm the rumors that the two are dating. Fuller recently revealed that she went on a date — she took to TikTok to detail the first date she had after she broke up with former Bachelorette star Greg Grippo in April 2024. While she did not name-drop Levis, signs point to it being with the Titans quarterback.

Fuller first appeared on The Bachelor during Peter Weber's season in 2020. She subsequently appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 in 2022.

Before dating Victoria Fuller, Will Levis was in a relationship with Gia Duddy. She was in attendance with Levis at the 2023 NFL Draft when he was selected and went viral.

As he continued to drop in the draft, Levis and his girlfriend were shown 37 times by ESPN on the broadcast. This was an embarrassing moment for the young star.

Luckily, the Titans selected Levis on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was picked with the second pick in the second round (33rd overall) after fellow quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson were all selected.

During his college career, Levis played three seasons at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky. He had a successful tenure there, leading them to a victory over Iowa in the 2022 Citrus Bowl.

Will Levis's rookie year stats with the Titans

After sitting out the first six games of the season, Levis made his first career start with the Titans in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. He began his NFL career with a bang, throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions.

He finished his rookie season with 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. Levis also added 57 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown.