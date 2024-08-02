The New York Jets have started training camp ahead of the 2024 season. They are looking to avenge a poor 2023 and get back to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. Their chance of doing that rests in the right arm of Aaron Rodgers. Defensive star Quinnen Williams spoke with NFL Network about the quarterback's leadership skills at training camp.

“It's been amazing having him on this team, having him on this staff, it's just been incredible.” This comes amid animated conversations between Rodgers and various Jets teammates, including Williams. He said that those conversations are all positive.

“We probably have those conversations after every period, every drill, just asking him what he sees, he's asking us what we see and what we feel when it comes down to the offensive lineman. What different stunts we run, what different moves we've done. We're just feeding off each other and everything”

The Jets are gearing up for an opening night game against the San Francisco 49ers that will bring up bad memories for Rodgers and the fans. The team opens on Monday Night Football for the second consecutive season. Rodgers tore his Achilles on the first series of the Monday Night opener against the Buffalo Bills last season.

Jets predictions for the 2024 season

Aaron Rodgers is healthy and ready for his age-40 season and, hopefully, his first full season in Jet Green. The season changed from Super Bowl hopefuls to on the outskirts of the playoffs in just one play. Predicting what the team might do with a 40-year-old quarterback is a risky proposition.

The primary goal for the Jets is to break the 13-year playoff drought. The team has not made the playoffs since 2011 and has not hosted a playoff game since 2002. The longest drought in the NFL must end for the season to be considered a success.

The ambitious goal is to win the AFC and make the Super Bowl for the first time since 1968. Rodgers has the opportunity to make fans forget about all the drama from the past year by winning some playoff games and playing like the MVP he once was. The fact that Williams and the defense are having intense conversations about getting better with him should make Jets fans feel good.

The core surrounding Rodgers proved that they were good enough to reach their lofty goals. Winning seven games with the quarterback play they had last year shows that the key pieces are ready to win. Garrett Wilson put up 1000 receiving yards again, Breece Hall racked up 1000 all-purpose yards as well, and the defense was stout all season long.

With the Aaron Rodgers performances we saw in 2020 and 2021, the Jets will be a powerhouse in the AFC. Beating the Kansas City Chiefs will be no small feat, the Jets must ensure they get themselves into that position by having a solid regular season. That starts with a good divisional record. The Jets have not swept the Patriots since 2000 and have not swept the Bills in the Josh Allen era. Those games will set the tone for the season with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.