One of the biggest questions for quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills heading into the upcoming 2024-25 NFL season revolves around their quarterback room, as the team has lost familiar faces recently including Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. While Allen remains one of the league's elite quarterbacks, if he doesn't have many reliable targets to whom to throw, it could throw a wrench in the Bills' plans of trying to compete for a Super Bowl this season.

The Bills' brass attempted to at least partially remedy this problem this offseason by drafting wide receiver Keon Coleman out of Florida State in the first round of the draft to go along with Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Mack Hollins, along with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who the team signed away from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

However, it appears that thus far at training camp, Valdes-Scantling hasn't been making a great impression.

“Valdes-Scantling has faded into the background in the last few practices,” reported Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. “He has yet to make a strong impression in the passing game during team drills, and his opportunities with quarterback Josh Allen and the top unit have dwindled.”

The team could certainly use positive play out of Valdes-Scantling in order to compete this season.

What is the Bills' ceiling?

As previously noted, the Bills are essentially in uncharted wide receiver waters at the current juncture, as Diggs, Allen's long time main target, was traded to the Houston Texans in the offseason.

While Valdes-Scantling played relatively well in the Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl a year ago, including making the game-sealing catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, this was preceded by a horrific regular season, some of which appears to be manifesting right now in the Bills' camp.

Buscaglia noted that the Billls could potentailly consider cutting Valdes-Scantling if things don't turn around quickly.

“It’s clear that he has not been one of the top five receivers this summer thus far,” reported Buscaglia. “Second-year player Tyrell Shavers has outplayed Valdes-Scantling and offers more versatility than the former Packers and Chiefs receiver. Chase Claypool has also had his moments before getting injured and has worked in with Allen more consistently than Valdes-Scantling more recently.”

In any case, the Bills are slated to get their season underway on September 8 with a home game vs the Arizona Cardinals. Whether or not Valdes-Scantling will be on the team remains to be seen.