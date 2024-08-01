In the high-energy atmosphere of NFL training camps, skirmishes are a common occurrence due to the competitive spirit and physical demands. The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their first camp scuffle on Wednesday. After the team's second padded practice, head coach Mike Tomlin provided his take on the altercation.

Hitting a quarterback during practice is usually frowned upon, but the rules can be a bit unclear when the quarterback is scrambling.

For context, let’s revisit Tuesday, which was the first day with full pads, “backs on backers,” and offensive line vs. defensive line one-on-ones. On that day, the offense significantly outplayed the defense, showing unexpected dominance and physicality in drills where the defense typically has the upper hand.

Pittsburgh Steelers scuffle

After defensive back Beanie Bishop and linebacker Elandon Roberts hit quarterback Justin Fields during a run, rookie offensive linemen Mason McCormick and Troy Fautanu stepped in to defend him, leading to a melee, according to several reports.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. aimed punches at McCormick, while Fautanu squared off with inside Queen, with both ready to exchange blows. The altercation escalated when offensive lineman Ryan McCollum tackled Queen, causing him to fall.

“We got a little bit less than professional and chippy today,” said the Steelers head coach via theScore's Caio Miari

He criticized the fight as unprofessional and clearly doesn’t want punches thrown at teammates wearing helmets. However, Tomlin did get the intensity and response he was hoping for from his defense on Wednesday.

Mike Tomlin using the scuffle as a teachable moment

“It's an opportunity to teach and learn as part of this process. As much as we hate it, we'll learn and grow from that.”

Seeing teammates clash in practice is never ideal, even with pads on. However, the Steelers aim to adopt a certain aggressive style of play, and players need to embody that mentality through their practice sessions.

After practice, tensions had eased, and the situation seemed to improve. While the scuffle might have seemed excessive, veteran linebacker Roberts could have felt the team needed a jolt and decided to demonstrate the intensity of being a Pittsburgh Steeler. On the plus side, the offensive line’s prompt defense of their quarterback was a good sign; an indifferent offensive line would be a bigger concern, signaling a lack of protection for their quarterback.

Mike Tomlin, who has been an NFL head coach since 2007, is well-versed in the offseason dynamics. Internal conflicts like this aren't ideal, but there are positive aspects to be drawn from them.

Challenging 2024 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers

It's challenging to predict the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers' outlook. Last season, under Kenny Pickett, the offense often struggled until the fourth quarter, where late-game heroics were made possible by a defense that kept games within reach.

This year, uncertainty lingers over who will start at quarterback in Week 1. Although head coach Mike Tomlin has indicated that Russell Wilson is the frontrunner, he hasn't completely ruled out the chance of Justin Fields taking the role.

Fields has been receiving a significant number of first-team reps with the Steelers in practice, stepping in for Russell Wilson, who is sidelined with a calf injury and limited in his participation.

The Steelers are once again up against a grueling schedule, with many of their divisional matchups slated for the final stretch of the season. Nonetheless, the team has a history of fielding a strong squad annually. Mike Tomlin’s proven record of consistently achieving winning seasons underscores his coaching success. This year, however, will test the team in a particularly tough conference.