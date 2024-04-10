It is a Central Division battle as the Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Jets come into the game sitting at 48-24-6 on the year. That places them in third in the Central Division, just two points behind the Avalanche. They are also a full seven points in front of the Predators, and with the Predators having just three games left to play, will finish at worst third in the division. This will set up a current first-round match-up with the Colorado Avalanche. Still, with a game in hand on the Avalanche, they could pass them and get home ice in the first round. Meanwhile, the Stars are 50-20-9 on the year, sitting with 109 points, the best record in the Western Conference. They are currently slated to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs and then would face a winner of the Avalanche and Jets if they beat the Golden Knights in the first round.
NHL Odds: Jets-Stars Odds
Winnipeg Jets +1.5 (-225)
Moneyline: ++114
Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+184)
Moneyline: -137
Over: 5.5 (-130)
Under: 5.5 (+106)
How to Watch Jets vs. Stars
Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Jets sit 17th in the NHL with 3.09 goals per game this year. Mark Scheifele leads the team in points this year. He comes into the game second on the team in goals with 24, while having 45 assists this year, giving him 69 total points. Six of the goals and 12 of the assists have come on the power play this season. Meanwhile, Kyle Connor leads the team in goals. He has 32 goals this year while adding 24 assists, good for 56 points. The Jets also get help from some of the new guys. Sean Monahan has scored 11 times and has ten assists, in his 30 games with the team. Tyler Toffoli has scored five times and has three assists in his 15 games with the team so far.
The Jets also get help on offense from the blue line this year. Josh Morrissey comes in with nine goals and 55 assists, good for 64 total points. That places him second on the team in points, while leading in assists this year. Nikolaj Ehlers also has been great this year. He comes in with 23 goals and 33 assists this year, coming in with 56 points. That gives the Jets four players with 50 or more points with the team this year.
The Jets have struggled some on the power play this year, sitting 22nd in the NHL with an 18.5 percent conversion rate. They have also struggled on the penalty kill, sitting 24th in the NHL with a 76.9 percent success rate when playing at a man's disadvantage.
Connor Hellebuyck will be in goals for the Jets in this one. He is 35-19-4 the year with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. Hellebuyck is second in the NHL in wins, fourth in goals against average, and second in save percentage. He has been great in his last three games. Hellebuyck has a 2.00 goals-against average and a;933 save percentage in the three games so far this month. He has also won three wins this month.
Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Stars sit second in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.67 goals per game. Jason Robertson has scored the most points on the team this year. He has 28 goals and 50 assists, good for 78 points this year. He also has eight goals and 19 assists this year. Joe Pavelski comes in with 27 goals and 29 assists on the year, good for 66 points, while also scoring 11 goals and 10 assists on the power play. Roope Hintz is third on the team in points, and second in goals. He has 30 goals and 35 assists this year, good for 65 points. He has eight goals and 11 assists on the power play. Wyatt Johnston comes in tied for third in points on the team and leads the team in goals. He has 32 goals on the year, with 33 assists good for 65 total points.
Still, the Stars have five players with 60 or more points this year. Matt Duchene is one of them. He has 25 goals and 39 assists on the year. With one more point from Jamie Benn, the Stars will have six players with over 60 points in the year. He has 21 goals and 38 assists on the season.
The Stars are sixth in the NHL on the power play with a 24.6 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, the Stars have been solid on the penalty kill, sitting with an 81.5 percent success rate when man down this year, good for eight in the NHL.
Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for this one for the Stars. He is 33-13-4 on the year, with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He has won each of his last eight starts, having two shutouts in the process. Further, he has allowed more than two goals just once in his last eight games, and that was against the high-powered Colorado Avalanche offense. Still, the Stars scored seven and won that game.
Final Jets-Stars Prediction & Pick
The Jets have won games through great goaltending. While Connor Hellebuyck should win the Vienza this year for the top goaltender, and is the reason the Jets are playoff-bound, Jake Oettinger has been the better goal in the last month. Further, the Stars offense is amazing and will score enough in this game to get the win.
Final Jets-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-137)