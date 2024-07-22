The Dallas Stars have one of the most talented teams in the entire NHL. And they proved their worth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. However, they unfortunately ran into the same result they did in 2023. The Stars lost in the Western Conference Finals in six games this year and watched as their opponent made a serious run at the Stanley Cup.

Of course, there are differences between this year's run and last year's. The Edmonton Oilers failed to win the Stanley Cup after beating Dallas this year, unlike the Vegas Golden Knights, who won it all in 2023. Additionally, the Stars weren't dominated in this year's West Final like they were a year ago.

That said, the only thing the Stars care about is the result. And the result remained the same despite their best efforts. Now, they are looking to improve their chances of contending once again in 2025. With NHL Free Agency lacking impact options, let's take a look at two Stars trade targets to consider as the summer rolls on.

Justin Faulk could be of interest

The Stars addressed their defense in NHL Free Agency, adding three rearguards to the roster. Brendan Smith, Matt Dumba, and Ilya Lyubushkin joined after signing contracts earlier in the month. However, none of these options properly replace Chris Tanev. The Stars traded Tanev to the Toronto Maple Leafs after being unable to sign the veteran to an extension.

Tanev was very important to Dallas's makeup. And while they may not be able to completely replace him, they can at least find a legitimate top-four option. St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk could be an option for Dallas on the trade front.

Faulk is an expensive option, carrying a $6.5 million cap hit for the next three seasons. The Stars will likely need to clear cap space in order for this to work. In any event, the veteran Blues defenseman would give them a solid top-four choice. He is mostly an offensive defenseman, but he performed much better defensively this year than he did in 2022-23.

Faulk will never win a Norris Trophy because of his defense, but he shouldn't be a major liability either. His track record of solid offensive production also makes him appealing. It's a complicated deal, but the Stars would be better if they could figure something out with St. Louis.

Jacob Trouba is an outside trade target

A lot has been made about the New York Rangers and captain Jacob Trouba this offseason. They reportedly had a trade in place with the Detroit Red Wings to send the veteran defenseman home. However, he declined the trade due to personal reasons. Those personal reasons certainly make this a complicated trade for the Stars. That said, he would be a worthwhile addition to the roster.

Trouba is known for his relentless physicality on the ice. He isn't the greatest offensively or defensively, but he is a respected voice in the locker room. And opposing teams hate playing against him because he plays without fear. If he sees a chance to make a big hit to swing momentum, he'll take it. Opponents need to keep their heads up when he is on the ice.

The Rangers wanted to move Trouba to create cap space this summer. However, their attempts to move him may have made for an extremely uncomfortable situation. It's unlikely Trouba leaves New York unless he is waived similarly to Barclay Goodrow earlier in the offseason. In any event, if he's available, the Stars would be wise to try and bring him into the fold.