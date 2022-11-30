Published November 30, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

On Wednesday, Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna was arrested and taken to Alachua County Jail.

Kitna, the Gators’ backup quarterback, is currently booked on five different charges according to TMZ. This includes two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Following the arrest of Kitna, Florida released a statement, via ON3 Florida Gators Senior Writer Nick de la Torre:

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna. These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely from the football program.”

The team acted quickly regarding Kitna, suspending him from the program.

In recent weeks, Jalen Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, has appeared on the Gators’ active roster. During last week’s matchup against Florida State, he even took the field while starting quarterback Anthony Richardson was on the sideline. On the season, he recorded 181 yards through the air and one touchdown on 10 total completions.

With this situation, the Gators also find themselves in a tough spot. With bowl season approaching, Anthony Richardson could elect to not play in order to focus on the draft. This would have led to Jalen Kitna likely taking over the starting duties. Now, that is clearly not the case for this Florida team. They will now have to figure out a plan quickly.