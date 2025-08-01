2025 might not be as rough as 2024, but it has still been tough sledding for the Chicago White Sox. In year two of their rebuild, the MLB trade deadline offered an opportunity to move players that did not fit their timeline. GM Chris Getz and manager Will Venable have a young roster, and the goal was to make it even easier. Unfortunately, that did not happen. At one point, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the team was “begging” the Philadelphia Phillies (via Phillies beat reporter Alex Coll on X, formerly Twitter), but they had “no interest” in the center fielder.

“Wow…. the #WhiteSox were “begging” the #Phillies to take Luis Robert Jr. says @BNightengale,” posted Coll on the social media platform. “The Phillies “had no interest”… he doesn’t play enough.”

It's hard to know whose fall has been more shocking: the White Sox or Robert Jr. Just a few seasons ago, both of them were on the rise. Robert Jr. was one of the game's most exciting threat, a dual power/speed threat that could impact any game he played in. The 27-year-old is supposed to be in his athletic prime. However, he's currently hitting just .213 on the season, a pretty rough performance. His stock has sunk so low that even a contender like the Phillies wouldn't take a chance on him. Can Robert Jr. turn things around before even the White Sox are forced to cut ties with him?

Can White Sox turn around Luis Robert Jr. before it's too late?

At this point, even that turn of events wouldn't be surprising. For a team that has a strong history of proud Cuban players, there was so much hope for the career of the electric center fielder. Furthermore, there are many parties interested in his success. After all, at 27, he's still young enough to be with Chicago through the rebuild. If he can get back to his former self, there's no reason to trade him.

However, imagine the haul that Getz and Venable will receive if Robert Jr. turns it around in the second half. They could certainly take their time and deal him this winter for a bigger haul. Or Robert Jr. can continue struggling. At this moment, anything feels possible for the Cuban center fielder. Will his star burn bright once again, or fade from existence?