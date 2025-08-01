The Atlanta Dream have been getting contributions from a number of players this season, which is why they've been playing so well. There has been one player who has stuck out, and it's Naz Hillmon, who should be in the running for Sixth Player of the Year.

Since the beginning of the season, Hillmon has been the calming force off the bench, giving the Dream a boost on both sides of the ball. The most impressive part of her game has been the development of her 3-point shot, and over the past few games, it's come in handy.

In their win against the Dallas Wings, Hillmon finished with 21 points and made a career-high five 3-pointers, with one of them being the game-winner. After the game, head coach Karl Smesko praised Hillmon for her play and also endorsed her Sixth Player of the Year.

“She’s been fantastic this year, and I think she’s someone that should be strongly considered for 6th Player of the Year…she’s very smart, reliable, this year she’s really Most Improved Player in the league this year with the development of her shot….she’s just really advanced her game this year and has really been huge for us,” Smesko said.

With the Dream going through a slight injury bug, Hillmon will have to continue to step up, and she has shown that she will in the biggest moments.

Naz Hillon continues strong season for the Dream

Hillmon's game has definitely expanded more than in previous seasons, and it's because of her willingness to take 3-pointers. Earlier in the season, she spoke about adding the wrinkle to her game and how it's been helping the team.

“The biggest thing for me with my 3s is that it’s really helping to space out the floor for my teammates,” Hillmon said. “We have some really great post players, so being able to knock down shots takes a little bit of the attention off of them. Not all of the attention because they're great post players and a presence inside. But also for our wings, people can’t double off of them or try to trap them as often if I’m knocking down my 3s. It’s great for me, but even better for my teammates.”

Hillmon is averaging 8.0 points and 4.9 rebounds this season, and she has a case to be the Sixth Player of the Year for what she's been doing.

“Just the jump that she’s made being aggressive offensively looking for herself,” Rhyne Howard said earlier in the season. “Obviously, she said it’s helping us a lot, and I’ve been telling her that for three years.”