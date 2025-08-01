The Chicago Cubs locked in Jed Hoyer for the long haul on Monday, signing their president of baseball operations to a new multiyear contract extension. Given the team’s strong showing this season and Hoyer’s track record of putting together competitive rosters year after year, the Cubs clearly felt it was a no-brainer to keep him at the helm.

Hoyer, 51, has been with the Cubs since 2011, initially as general manager. He replaced Theo Epstein as president of baseball operations in November 2020, when he signed a five-year contract set to run through 2025. With that deal nearing its end, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts confirmed the organization had already been planning an extension heading into the current season.

“We went into the season thinking about an extension,” Ricketts said. “I think the team was playing well enough that Jed had really proven he put a good ballclub on the field. I’ve always been comfortable with Jed. He makes good baseball decisions, and he's really built a good organization.”

The Cubs currently hold a 64–45 record, sitting second in the National League Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who lead the division. Led by breakout All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong, the club has positioned itself as a serious postseason contender.

The team bolstered its roster at the trade deadline by acquiring utility player Willi Castro from the Minnesota Twins, left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the Pittsburgh Pirates, and right-handed pitchers Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals and Andrew Kittredge from the Baltimore Orioles.

“I think the way he's methodically gone about developing the right players and bringing them up, looking for the right guys to add, being thoughtful about who he signs,” Ricketts added. “I think all those things have added up. He's had a good first four years. And then of course going into this season, when we got off to a great start, that just spoke to his decision-making and his judgment, and so we were confident a few weeks ago that an extension was the right thing to do.”

Jed Hoyer’s road through Major League front offices has had its share of big moments. He helped steady the ship for the Boston Red Sox during a turbulent stretch in 2005 as part of the so-called ‘Gang of Four,’ and later stepped in as general manager of the San Diego Padres.

One of his boldest moves during that time was trading star first baseman Adrian Gonzalez to the Boston Red Sox in a deal that brought a young Anthony Rizzo to San Diego, unknowingly setting the stage for Rizzo’s future as a Chicago Cubs icon.

Now in his 14th year with the Cubs, Hoyer’s new extension speaks volumes. It’s a clear vote of confidence from ownership, showing they trust his vision for where this club is headed. The team’s in the thick of a playoff push, the roster’s been sharpened, and it’s clear the front office believes Hoyer is the guy to lead them into their next winning era.