Amid the Chicago Cubs' 2027 All-Star bid, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is hopeful baseball will avoid a lockout ahead of the 2027 campaign. Despite a recent heated exchange between Manfred and Phillies infielder Bryce Harper, the MLB commissioner hasn't shown any worry over the new CBA. Manfred, who announced Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field will host the 2027 All-Star Game, addressed the possibility of a lockout.

A reporter asked Manfred what his contingency plan is, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

“My contingency plan is to make an agreement with the players and play the 2027 season,” Manfred said.

For Mandred, having the right mentality heading into negotiations is critical for all parties involved.

“It's natural that when you get to the end of a collective bargaining agreement, people who are ‘glass half full' people have trepidation about what's going to happen,” Manfred said. “I'm optimistic we're going to find a deal.”

When a reporter asked Manfred if the friction between the two was a reflection of how far apart the MLB is from reaching a deal with its players, he downplayed the significance of his argument with Harper.

“It was an individual picking a particular way to express himself, and I don't think you need to make more out of it than that,” Manfred responded.

Rob Manfred on argument with Bryce Harper amid Cubs' 2027 bid

It'll be interesting to see how everything plays out after next season. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Phillies infielder Bryce Harper were nose-to-nose. Harper's heated exchange with Manfred in defense of MLB players resonated with Phillies outfielder Nick Castellano, leaving a lasting impression. However, he says both sides were mutually angry with one another.

When a reporter asked Castellanos if Harper was significantly angrier than Manfred, he revealed that wasn't the case, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“Both of ’em,” Castellanos said. “The commissioner giving it back to Bryce and Bryce giving it back to the commissioner. That’s Harp. He’s been doing this since he was 15 years old. It’s just another day. I wasn’t surprised.”

Still, the MLB Commissioner downplayed the significance of his back-and-forth with Harper.

“I think more has been made out of this than needs to be made out of it,” Manfred said. “Bryce expressed his views. At the end of the meeting, we shook hands and went our separate ways. Not all that significant.”

The heated argument between the two reportedly ended with Harper telling Manfred to “get the f*** out” of the Phillies clubhouse.