The 2025 season is quickly approaching for the Dallas Cowboys. The NFC East team is currently in the midst of their first training camp under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Throughout camp, the team has been tested by injury problems, including one to starting offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. In response, Dallas will reportedly bring back veteran La'el Collins via free agency, according to multiple sources including CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Cowboys are set to sign offensive tackle La’el Collins, sources tell @CBSSports,” posted Zenitz on Friday. “Collins, who was a starter for Dallas from 2015-21, was with the Bills most recently during the 2024 offseason. Has dropped about 25 pounds and had a strong workout for Dallas today. Now set for a reunion with the team.

Collins started for the majority of his seven seasons in Dallas before he left after the 2021 season. Since then, a variety of injury issues have hampered the former LSU Tiger. However, following a workout in Oxnard, California, where the Cowboys put on their training camp each year, the team feels comfortable enough to bring him back for a third time. Can Collins prove that he's worth taking a shot on? As Dallas continues to deal with other issues, reuniting with an old friend might not be the worst idea in the world.

Cowboys head into 2025 with several question marks

This might be Schottenheimer's first year as head coach, but he's been with Dallas for a while now. He's familiar with the veteran leaders, such as quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and edge rusher Micah Parsons. Schottenheimer is his role because owner Jerry Jones decided to let his predecessor, Mike McCarthy, go after he couldn't get over the playoff hunt. Now, with the Cowboys looking to be back in postseason contention again, can Schottenheimer get them there?

Having a team full of talented veterans helps. Collins' familiarity will likely help him hit the ground running. He's played with Prescott and many core Cowboys. However, questions surround Dallas as the regular season approaches. After today's bombshell news involving Parsons, the Cowboys leadership, including Jones and Schottenheimer, will need to figure out how to move forward. Can “America's Team” rise above the drama currently surrounding it and punch another ticket to the postseason in 2025?