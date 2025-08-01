MLB is in a weird place right now as commissioner Rob Manfred is seemingly trying to create a salary cap for the new CBA. However, it doesn't appear to be something the players want. Recently, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper allegedly got into a yelling match with Manfred about the topic. Now, Manfred is completely downplaying the confrontation with Harper altogether.

Initial reports claimed that Harper, who is 32 years old, told Manfred to leave the Phillies' clubhouse, stating, “If you’re talking about a salary cap, you can get the f*** out!” On Friday, while Manfred was visiting the Chicago Cubs' organization, the MLB commissioner claimed the confrontation was blown out of proportion and that he and Bryce Harper shook hands before he left the building, according to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.

“I don't talk about those player meetings,” Manfred said at Wrigley Field. “Let me say this: I think more has been made out of this than needs to be made out of it. Bryce expressed his views at the end of the meeting. We shook hands and went our separate ways. Not all that significant.”

The next MLB CBA isn't until after the 2026 season. So, Rob Manfred won't be able to get a potential salary cap installed until then. But he seems adamant about the idea despite numerous players seemingly not wanting it in place. That's why there is speculation that the 2027 season could be in a lockout. However, only time will tell how it all plays out.

While the league continues to potentially push for a salary cap, Bryce Harper and the Phillies will focus their attention on the season at hand. Philadelphia is currently in second place in the NL East and is just 0.5 games behind the New York Mets. Philly will have a chance to possibly surpass the Mets this weekend when they take on the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series, with Game 1 kicking off on Friday.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announces Major League Baseball and the Chicago Cubs will host the 2027 All Star game at Wrigley Field with Phillies' Bryce Harper in the background
Minnesota Twins center fielder Harrison Bader (12) reacts after hitting a single during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Target Field.
Washington Nationals right fielder Alex Call (17) hits the ball into play against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Nationals Park.
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbar (21) makes a catch during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Cardinals face potential fire sale ahead of the MLB trade deadline, with Astros and Phillies targeting Lars Nootbaar among trade candidates.
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) reacts after the Cardinals defeated the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium
Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski during Phillies Alumni Weekend and the 20th anniversary of Citizens Bank Park before game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.
