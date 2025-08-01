When Philip Rivers formally announced his retirement from the NFL on July 21, 2025, it left NFL fans with one major question: Wasn't he retired already?

While yes, technically Rivers did, as, after playing his final NFL snap with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 he declared his playing career was over, but in the years that followed, he was approached with multiple opportunities to get back on the field, including a chance to join the San Francisco 49ers when Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance went down with injuries in 2023.

Discussing a very unique period in his career with Dan Patrick, Rivers recalled how he was nearly thrust into action for the 49ers in their pursuit of Super Bowl glory, a move that very well may have blocked Brock Purdy from becoming the NFL's least likely breakout star.

“It was the year that the 49ers had the injuries at quarterback, you know, early on before Purdy really got going. There was still probably six weeks left in the year, and it was little interaction I had there with John Lynch,” Philip Rivers recalled.

Article Continues Below

“Certainly kept in contact with the Colts that first year or so out. When the Saints had the injuries, I think they called Drew and I both. I remember being on a phone call with Drew, and it was over Christmas, and it was like the first Christmas I'd been off and not playing, and I was like I can't believe I'm even considering this.”

Now granted, this news isn't necessarily new, as the 49ers' interest in Rivers as a last-minute injury replacement has been widely reported if the team made it to the Super Bowl in 2023. But to imagine a world where the former San Diego Chargers great, at the end of his career, could have blocked Purdy from going on a historic run that changed the franchise forever earlier in the season, is one serious ‘what if' question the likes of which fans will have to ponder for years to come.