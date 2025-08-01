The New York Yankees made a splash as one of the trade deadline’s biggest winners. The team upgraded its bullpen and bench Thursday after adding third baseman Ryan McMahon last week. Still, Aaron Judge’s injury overshadowed New York’s deadline success. But the Yankees’ slugger received a positive update on Friday.

Judge took batting practice in Miami prior to the team’s series opener against the Marlins, per YES’ Meredith Marakovits. He’ll head to the Yankees’ facility in Tampa to take live at-bats before being activated next week.

Here’s Aaron Judge taking on-field batting practice in Miami. Target return as a DH is Tuesday or Wednesday at Texas: pic.twitter.com/hTPNeECS2e — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) August 1, 2025

New York expects Judge back in the lineup during the Rangers series. He’ll DH when he returns as it’s unclear when Judge will take the field again. The team is waiting a full two weeks before allowing the All-Star right fielder to begin a throwing program, per Marakovits.

Aaron Judge eyes return to Yankees lineup

Judge landed on the 10-day IL with a flexor strain in his right elbow. The reigning AL MVP first experienced discomfort after making a throw to the infield against the Blue Jays on July 22. He was out of the lineup the following day and fans expected the worst, believing the Yankees’ superstar suffered a season-ending injury.

Fortunately, imaging revealed that Judge’s UCL is intact. The team anticipates activating him as soon as he’s eligible to come off the Injured List. However, Judge wanted to avoid the IL altogether. He lobbied to remain active and assume DHing duties until healthy enough to return to right field. Ultimately, the Yankees overruled the two-time MVP and officially moved him to the 10-day IL.

Judge’s return to the lineup will be a big boost for the team as New York attempts to retake control of the AL East. The Yankees lost the division lead after a rocky stretch in June and now trail Toronto by 3.5 games.

While getting Judge back is essential, moving him to DH creates a problem for manager Aaron Boone. The team wants Giancarlo Stanton’s bat in the lineup. But it’s unclear where he will play once Judge bumps him from designated hitter. Boone is considering playing Stanton in the outfield during Judge’s recovery.

Stanton has primarily played DH since joining the Yankees in 2018. He last took the field in 2023, logging 31 games in left and two games in right that season.