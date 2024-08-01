The Montreal Canadiens have been active over the last few days as they signed the rest of their restricted free agents. One player who received a new contract was Kaiden Guhle. The Canadiens signed Guhle to a six-year contract extension that takes effect beginning in the 2025-26 campaign.

Guhle finished the 2023-24 season ranking second among Canadiens defenders in blocked shots. Additionally, he scored six goals and 22 points while averaging around 21 minutes per game. The young Montreal reaguard explained some of his reasoning for re-signing with the Habs shortly after the deal became official.

“The city has been nothing but great to me. The fans have been unbelievable and definitely the best fans in the League, if not in sports. I think it's just the city and the guys, and I believe in this group so much and I think we'll be able to make a big splash here in the next year and really start to make a push for it,” Guhle said, via NHL.com.

Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle believes in current group

The Canadiens missed the playoffs despite making some progress during the 2023-24 season. However, they are still a rebuilding team at this point in time. Montreal has some promising prospects coming through their system. And the goal for now is to keep adding future assets and prospects that can help them win down the line.

Montreal didn't make a ton of external moves this offseason. NHL Free Agency was rather quiet, and unlike last year, the Canadiens didn't swing a trade for a potential impact player. That said, Guhle has faith that this team can start making strides in the year ahead.

“I believe in this group and the guys in the room, and I think obviously that the management does, too. We've all been together for, this is going to be my third year now, and some of the guys longer, and I think it's exciting to get to see what we can do,” the Canadiens defender said, via NHL.com.

Montreal has finished at the bottom of the Atlantic Division in each of the last three seasons. Additionally, they have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in six of the last nine seasons. While one of their playoff appearances resulted in a Stanley Cup Final appearance, the Habs have gone one-and-done in the other two playoff runs.

Kaiden Guhle could help Montreal make a return to the playoffs within the next few seasons. For now, though, the Canadiens are looking to put in a solid performance and climb out of the Atlantic Division cellar. The Canadiens begin their 2024-25 season on October 9 at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs.